Kurdistan Region delivers 810 road and bridge projects since 2019

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region authorities have completed 810 road and bridge projects between July 2019 and May 2026 at a total cost of 1.057 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $806.9 million), the Government’s Media and Information Department said on Sunday.

According to a government report, the completed projects included the construction and rehabilitation of 3,055 kilometers of roads, 2.45 kilometers of tunnels, and 1,622 meters of bridges as part of efforts to improve infrastructure and strengthen connections between cities, towns, and villages across the Kurdistan Region.

The report explained that the projects were funded through three channels: the investment budget, the regular budget, and revenues from weigh stations. A total of 104 projects were completed under the investment budget for 986 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $753 million), while 451 projects were carried out under the regular budget at 54 billion Iraqi dinars (about $41 million). Another 255 projects were financed through weigh station revenues at 17.5 billion Iraqi dinars (around $13.4 million).

“The work is currently underway on 227 strategic road and bridge projects with a combined value of 4.17 trillion Iraqi dinars (approximately $3.18 billion),” the report added, clarifying that these projects include 2,239 kilometers of roads, 7.95 kilometers of tunnels, and more than 520 meters of bridges.

Among the most prominent ongoing projects are the dual carriageway linking Kori and Qalawa for 97.375 billion Iraqi dinars (about $74.3 million), the 48-kilometer dual carriageway between Koya and Erbil costing 683 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $521.4 million), as well as the Basti Sharra Bridge and Road project in Koya, the Dukan–Jwarqurna Road, and the Kalar–Darbandikhan Road.

Some strategic projects have faced delays due to financial difficulties and the non-transfer of the Kurdistan Region’s share of Iraq’s federal budget. The Kurdish government has allocated funds from local revenues to ensure work continues on those projects.

On road safety measures, the report said supplementary works included road marking along 2,723 kilometers of roads and streets, the installation of 19,342 traffic signs, 62 kilometers of metal barriers, and the construction of 59 pedestrian bridges and underpasses. Authorities also installed 1,500 speed-reduction barriers and 2,177 plastic speed bumps.