Netanyahu confirms strikes on Iranian bridges and transport

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli army will continue to “crush” the Iranian regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Tuesday, marking airstrikes that targeted transport routes and bridges in Iran.

In a press statement, Netanyahu said the Israeli army destroyed transport planes and dozens of helicopters used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Earlier, Axios reported, citing a US official, that strikes on Khark Island targeted military sites that had previously been attacked.