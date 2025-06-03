New Era for Iraqi trade: Nation joins International Transit Network

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Border Ports Authority announced that Iraq has officially joined the global (TIR) system, enabling streamlined international transit operations through its territory in partnership with the International Road Transport Union (IRU).

The authority indicated in a statement that the initiative was launched under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, integrating the TIR system with Iraq’s government platforms across all land, sea, and air border crossings.

Two successful pilot shipments were completed using Iraqi territory. The first shipment began in Turkiye’s Mersin Port and passed through Iraq en route to Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. The second originated in Poland, traversed Turkiye and Iraq, and continued onward to Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The statement affirmed the initiative's success in reducing costs and delivery time while generating non-oil government revenues for Iraq.

“This international trade corridor through Iraqi territory adds to a growing network of regional and global transit routes,” the authority noted, attributing the achievement to improved security conditions and inter-agency coordination among transport, customs, and border authorities.

The ports authority also emphasized the system’s broader socio-economic benefits, saying it will “create jobs along transport corridors and provide employment opportunities for Iraqis across diverse sectors.”