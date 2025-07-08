Iraq’s Housing Ministry reports progress on +320 infrastructure projects

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Construction and Housing announced, on Tuesday, the completion of 147 infrastructure projects and ongoing work on 179 more across the housing, water, sewage, roads, and bridges sectors.

Speaking to Shafaq News, ministry spokesperson Nabeel al-Saffar said delays in previous years had stalled many projects, primarily due to national crises.

“Once the new government began its term, the Housing Directorate resumed work on several residential complexes across the country,” al-Saffar said. “Six housing projects have been completed in al-Anbar, al-Diwaniyah, Wasit, Diyala, and Najaf. 14 others are under construction, with several expected to be completed by year-end.”

He added that nine residential complexes have already been offered to private investors in coordination with provincial governments, and seven more are slated for investment soon.

In the water and sewage sectors, the ministry has also made progress. The General Directorate of Water is currently working on 29 projects, having already completed 11. The General Directorate of Sewage is managing 38 active projects and has finalized 16 others. In the road and bridge sector, 82 projects are underway, with 114 already completed.

Al-Saffar emphasized that many of these achievements involved reviving long-stalled projects that had reached advanced stages. Several were incorporated into the government’s service delivery program, alongside new projects aimed at improving public infrastructure.

He confirmed that all works are being closely monitored to ensure completion within scheduled timelines.