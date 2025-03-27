Once revived, now neglected: Baghdad’s Abu Nuwas Street struggles again

Shafaq News/ Once a symbol of Baghdad’s charm, Abu Nuwas Street has long captivated residents with its stunning Tigris River views and lush green spaces. However, despite periodic restoration efforts, neglect repeatedly takes its toll, pushing the street into decline.

Following years of deterioration after 2003, rehabilitation of Abu Nuwas Street only began in 2011. Roughly a year ago, the statue of Abu Nuwas, the famous classical Arabic poet, was restored, but waste continues to accumulate along the road, particularly in the area opposite the Ministry of Communications, extending toward Karrada and Jadriya.

Baghdad Municipality spokesperson Uday Al-Jandeel told Shafaq News that the street remains a priority for the city’s administration, noting that while the first two phases of rehabilitation were completed, work stalled due to a lack of funding. “Once financial resources become available, efforts will resume,” he added.

After the completion of the first phase in 2023, the street saw a resurgence, with families flocking to its parks and public spaces. In June 2023, Baghdad Mayor Ammar Musa Kazem announced the final touches on the second phase of the Abu Nuwas Corniche and Park project.

“The redevelopment includes a 1-kilometer stretch of the corniche and 17 acres of green spaces, aiming to transform the area into one of the city’s largest recreational and tourist destinations,” he revealed, adding that the second phase also introduced new facilities, including a parking lot for 100 vehicles, and designated areas for children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Despite these efforts, many Baghdad residents stress the need for urgent action to complete the project. Academic Razzaq Ouda Faleh told Shafaq News, “It is shameful that such a vital street in the heart of Baghdad is left in this state.”

Citizen Huda Sahib expressed frustration to Shafaq News over the stalled progress. “With work halted, neglect has crept back in—the park is deteriorating, and the street has become a haven for delinquent behavior.”