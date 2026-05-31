Israeli strikes intensify across southern Lebanon, Hezbollah expands attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on several towns and villages in southern Lebanon on Sunday, while Hezbollah expanded its operations to include Acre and Haifa Bay in northern Israel.

In recent hours, Israeli aircraft struck the city of Tyre, including an area near a hospital, injuring 13 hospital staff members, local sources reported, adding that other strikes targeted the city of Nabatieh and several surrounding villages.

The sources also said the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings to several Civil Defense centers in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah, for its part, announced that it had targeted Israeli military forces on the outskirts of Yohmor al-Shaqif with an attack drone. The group also said it launched rockets at Israeli military infrastructure in the Krayot area north of Haifa and in Nahariya, targeted a helicopter landing site in the settlement of Shlomi, and struck a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the town of al-Bayada, “as a response to Israeli ceasefire violations.”

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the Israeli military campaign since March 2 has killed 3,355 people and wounded 10,095 others, including women and children.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the Israeli army’s control of the Beaufort Castle area in southern Lebanon as a “fundamental change” in the course of military operations, claiming that 700 Hezbollah members had been killed over the past month.

Meanwhile, a survey released by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) found that 48% of Israelis believe security conditions on the Lebanese front have deteriorated compared with the period before October 7, while 28% believe conditions have improved.