Drone crashed in Duhok despite US-Iran ceasefire

Shafaq News- Duhok

A drone crashed on Wednesday in the village of Sindori, north of Iraq’s Duhok province, with debris scattering on the main road, causing no casualties, witnesses told Shafaq News.

No further details were available regarding the extent of the damage, and no party has claimed responsibility so far.

The incident comes hours after US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran, following nearly 40 days of military tensions across the region. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran would halt its military operations only if attacks against the country stop.