Turkish-led initiative targets end to regional hostilities

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Turkish-led push aimed at halting the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran is gaining traction, a senior Iraqi official told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Naseem Abdullah, from the Shiite bloc Abshir Ya Iraq, outlined that the initiative centers on a proposed regional security framework led by Turkiye, bringing together Iraq and other countries to contain the conflict and restore stability.

The proposal focuses on engaging Iran through international guarantees addressing key demands, including easing sanctions and resolving issues tied to its nuclear program. “Within this effort, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has begun outreach to regional capitals to build support for the plan and ease tensions,” she added, suggesting the initiative may carry backing from Washington and Tel Aviv.

International reports have indicated that Iran had been reviewing a US proposal addressing its nuclear program, missile activities, and support for allied groups, which was delivered via Pakistan. US President Donald Trump noted that his envoys held discussions with a senior Iranian leadership figure and reached agreement on several points, claiming Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal after being militarily “obliterated.” Iran dismissed that any negotiations had taken place, describing such reports as “fake news” aimed at influencing financial and oil markets.