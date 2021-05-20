Two SDF members were killed in an ambush in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / Two members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed on Thursday, and others were wounded in an ambush in the town of Al-Shuhail, the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.

SDF said in a statement, unidentified persons riding a motorbike targeted the car of a leader in the Deir Ez-Zor Military Council, which killed him and injured three members others.

SDF reported that another member died in a landmine targeted another vehicle.

The countryside of Deir Ez-Zor is witnessing assassinations, targeting members of SDF, the Internal Security Forces, employees and civilians.