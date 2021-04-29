SDF arrests ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor countryside

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have arrested on Thursday three ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor countryside, eastern Syria.

“The Asayish Special Units detained 3 members of a terrorist cell in Thiban, eastern Deir Ez-Zor countryside. The cell has carried out assassinations and laid mines. Weapons and equipment were seized. Air surveillance support was provided by the International Coalition.” SDF said on Twitter.

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of 2021, SDF, backed by the US-led Coalition carried out security operations and raids on ISIS sites, which have been active mainly in Hasakah and Deir Ez-Zor countryside.