Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

SDF arrests ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-12T14:53:43+0000
SDF arrests ISIS members in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced, on Friday, that nine members of ISIS had been arrested in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, Syria.

SDF media center said in a statement, the Syrian Democratic Forces and the US-led Coalition carried out two separate operations on last Wednesday and Thursday which resulted in the arrest of nine members of the terrorist Organization and seizure of weapons, ammunition and communication devices.

In the same context, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency an explosive device planted in a SDF military vehicle blew up today in the village of Muhaimida in the western countryside of Deir Ez-Zor which injured three members of Kurdish militants.

Last week, the Syrian Democratic Forces launched a military campaign against ISIS cells in the desert of Deir Ez-Zor, near the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

ISIS cells frequently target workers and employees of the Autonomous Administration, tribal leaders, security and military personnel in the countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.

related

Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Date: 2020-12-14 19:08:07
Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Date: 2019-11-20 08:16:37
Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Violent clashes broke out between Ahrar Al-Sham faction and ISIS in Idlib

Date: 2021-01-12 19:19:39
Violent clashes broke out between Ahrar Al-Sham faction and ISIS in Idlib

Number of ISIS members escaped Al-Hol prison: SANA

Date: 2020-05-17 12:27:44
Number of ISIS members escaped Al-Hol prison: SANA

SDF arrest an ISIS member in Deir Ez-Zor

Date: 2020-12-16 20:13:21
SDF arrest an ISIS member in Deir Ez-Zor

ISIS still has millions and changes its funding strategy to "distributor"

Date: 2019-11-21 12:11:30
ISIS still has millions and changes its funding strategy to "distributor"

Turkey arrests 19 ISIS suspects

Date: 2021-01-22 13:16:22
Turkey arrests 19 ISIS suspects

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested