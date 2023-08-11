Deadly ambush by ISIS claims lives of 20 Syrian soldiers

Shafaq News / An official Syrian security source confirmed that 20 Syrian soldiers lost their lives and another ten were left injured as a result of a brazen attack orchestrated by armed insurgents affiliated with the notorious terrorist organization "ISIS" within the confines of Syria's Deir ez-Zor province.

The source, speaking exclusively to the Russian news agency Novosti, divulged, "A total of 20 soldiers met their tragic fate, while an additional 10 sustained injuries in an ambush targeting a military convoy as it traversed the eastern reaches of Deir ez-Zor province."

Elaborating on the dire circumstances, the source highlighted, "Operatives belonging to the 'ISIS' faction meticulously set up an ambush designed to ensnare the military convoy within Badiyat Al-Mayadin."