SDF and H.A.T conduct a joint operation against ISIS in the countryside of Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Special Internal Security Forces (H.A.T) launched, on Sunday, a joint operation including combing and raids searching for ISIS cells in the western countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.

SDF said "as a result, dozens of ISIS members were arrested in the area of Jazra Al-Buhumaid in the western countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, and weapons and military equipment were seized."

Last Thursday, Two SDF members were killed and others were wounded last Thursday, in an ambush by unknown gunmen in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, while a member of the Legislative Council in the Autonomous Administration was killed last Wednesday in the town of Al-Jazra in the western countryside of Deir Ez-Zor.