SDF arrests five terrorists in Deir Ez-zor

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-24T21:06:35+0000

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced on Thursday the arrest of five ISIS members in Deir Ez-zor. "A security operation, backed by the Global Coalition, was carried out in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-zor.” "SDF forces arrested five terrorists and found an explosives factory containing large quantities of explosives in the same area," the statement said. On Tuesday, the Syrian Democratic Forces also arrested 17 ISIS elements, in the town of Al-Busaira in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-zor.

