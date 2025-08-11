Turkiye shells PKK positions in Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

Turkish artillery pounded suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in the Gara mountain range north of Duhok, witnesses said on Monday.

The bombardment, concentrated in the Zibar area, triggered fires that swept through farmland and forests, threatening crops and property as villagers worked to harvest their fields.

Residents voiced concern to Shafaq News that the strikes, hitting during a critical agricultural season, could devastate their livelihoods.

Ankara has intensified cross-border attacks on the PKK—designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union—despite the group's disarmament. In July, 12 Turkish soldiers were killed by methane gas exposure during a cave recovery mission in northern Iraq.