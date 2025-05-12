PKK declares dissolution, ends four-decade armed struggle with Turkiye

2025-05-12T06:55:21+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced Monday that it has officially dissolved itself and ended its armed conflict with Turkiye, concluding a decades-long war.

In a statement reported by the PKK-affiliated Firat News Agency, the group declared the termination of all military activities, emphasizing that “Turkish-Kurdish relations need to be redefined.”

“The group believes Kurdish political parties will now shoulder the responsibility of advancing Kurdish democracy and building a democratic Kurdish nation,” the statement added, describing the PKK’s role as a “completed historical mission.”

No official reaction has yet been issued by Ankara.

The move marks the formal end of a 40-year conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives and destabilized large swaths of southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

In February, Abdullah Ocalan, the group’s leader who has been serving a life sentence in Turkiye since 1999, urged all armed factions to disband and the party itself to dissolve.

