Turkiye hits PKK despite dissolution claims

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkish artillery launched heavy shelling on Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions in northern Duhok province, a security source reported to Shafaq News.

The bombardment targeted several villages near Mount Gara, including Mizhe, Kivna Mizhe, Spindare, and Gergashe in the Berekari area of the Al-Amediya district. The strikes also caused extensive damage to residential buildings that had been deserted due to prolonged conflict in the region.

According to the source, the villages have remained uninhabited for over two years, with residents displaced amid ongoing clashes between Turkish forces and PKK fighters. The group had been using the ''abandoned settlements as operational outposts, prompting the renewed military action.''

The escalation comes shortly after the PKK announced the group’s dissolution, ending its four-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state.