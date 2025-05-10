Turkiye hits PKK targets in Duhok’s Gara

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish forces shelled positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in villages located on the slopes of Gara Mountain in al-Amadiyah district of northern Duhok province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said the villages have been abandoned for two years due to ongoing clashes and intense artillery fire.

The strikes came a day after the PKK announced it had concluded a major internal conference in Kurdistan, where it adopted what it called “historic decisions” in response to a call by its leader Abdullah Öcalan.

The Firat News Agency, affiliated with the group, reported that the 12th PKK Congress, held May 5–7, issued new directives for the organization’s future, though the statement did not clarify whether the group planned to disarm or dissolve.

In February, Öcalan — who has been serving a life sentence since 1999 — issued a statement through his lawyers urging the PKK to pursue peace, lay down its arms, and disband. He said he bore “historic responsibility” for such a move.