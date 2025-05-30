128 Turkish strikes on Duhok in one week

Shafaq News/ The Turkish military carried out 128 artillery attacks over the past week in the border areas of Al-Amediya (Amedi) district in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, a member of the Community Peace Builders Team said on Friday.

In a statement, Kamiran Othman explained that since May 24, the Turkish army launched 83 strikes on Mount Nizarki, within the boundaries of the Shiladze sub-district.

“All the attacks targeted a specific area that has been subjected to daily shelling,” Othman said, adding that 45 strikes in the past week hit villages in the Bire Gari area within the Deraluk sub-district.

He confirmed that while no civilian casualties have been reported, the ongoing bombardment has sparked widespread fear and unrest among residents in the affected border regions.

Earlier this month, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announced its dissolution and an end to its four-decade armed conflict with Turkiye.

PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan, who has been serving a life sentence in a Turkish prison since 1999, reportedly instructed all armed groups to lay down their weapons and disband, through messages delivered by Turkish lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party during a prison visit.