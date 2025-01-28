Turkish artillery targets PKK sites in Mount Gara north of Dohuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish artillery bombarded locations believed to belong to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Mount Gara north of Dohuk, according to a military source.

The source told Shafaq News that the strikes targeted the village of Raziki and surrounding areas in the Al-Amediya district, noting that Turkish attacks on the Mount Gara region have intensified in recent days, targeting “fortified caves and tunnels constructed decades ago suspected to belong to the PKK.”

Earlier in the day, Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on PKK positions in the Mount Gara, reportedly hitting a cave near a Saddam Hussein-era palace.

The Turkish Defense Ministry had previously claimed responsibility for a similar operation, stating that “20 PKK targets were destroyed in regions such as Gara and Qandil, neutralizing many militants in the process.”

The term "neutralize," used by Turkish authorities, indicates that the PKK militants were either killed, surrendered, or captured.

Through the "Euphrates Shield" operation, launched on August 24, 2016, the Turkish military was able to capture 2,055 square kilometers of land in northern Syria and eliminate the presence of militants in the area.

Since the beginning of 2025, Turkish forces have neutralized more than 120 PKK militants.

Ankara's fighting against PKK has been ongoing, with operations launched across the border with Iraq and Syria.

In northern Syria, Ankara launched many military operations, mainly Euphrates Shield in 2016, Olive Branch in 2018, and Peace Spring in 2019, saying these operations "aim to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and facilitate the peaceful settlement of residents in the region."