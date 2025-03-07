Over 13 Turkish strikes hit Iraqi Kurdistan despite PKK ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Turkiye conducted 14 air and artillery strikes in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past week, despite a ceasefire declared by the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), the American organization CPT reported on Friday.

According to CPT’s latest data, Turkish forces carried out nine attacks in Duhok, three in Al-Sulaymaniyah, and two in Erbil. The strikes included six artillery bombardments, five airstrikes by fighter jets, and three attacks using helicopters. PKK fighters responded twice to the assaults.

No civilian casualties were reported in the attacks.

Notably, the PKK announced a ceasefire on March 1 in response to a call from its jailed leader, Abdullah Öcalan, marking a pause in the decades-long conflict with the Turkish state.