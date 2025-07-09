Turkish artillery targets PKK sites in Iraqi Kurdistan

2025-07-09T15:33:32+00:00

Shafaq News – Duhok

Turkish forces shelled three suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in northern Duhok on Wednesday, a local security source told Shafaq News.

The strikes hit areas along the slopes of Gara Mountain and near the village of Kavne Mezha in Al-Amadiya District, damaging nearby farmland and forested terrain, the source reported.

No casualties have been confirmed.

Turkiye has continued its operations against PKK positions despite a recent appeal by Abdullah Ocalan, the group's imprisoned leader, to end the decades-long armed campaign and shift toward democratic political engagement.

On March 1, 2025, the group declared a unilateral ceasefire, which Ankara has since welcomed.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, and is also banned in Iraq.

