Despite disbandment: Turkiye continues targeting PKK in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Turkiye launched more than 30 artillery strikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, a local security official told Shafaq News.

The strikes hit the uninhabited villages of Mzê, Kavanmzê, Spindarê, and Gêrgaşê in the Gara mountain range, but no immediate casualties or material damage were reported.

“These areas have been empty for over two years due to intense clashes and strikes,” the source clarified.

Turkish forces continue cross-border operations against the PKK, despite the group’s recent disarmament.