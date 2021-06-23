Traffic resumed on the only border-crossing between Kurdistan and AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-23

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) reopened today, Wednesday, the only border-crossings with the Kurdistan Region. The Administration of the Saemalka border-crossing, Faysh Khabur from the Kurdistan Region, reopened for travelers and goods movement after closing it yesterday, Tuesday. The Autonomous Administration halted the traffic through the Border-crossing yesterday, including international agencies, in an act of protest against the security measures the administration of the Border-crossing from the Kurdistan Region requested. AANES announced that the Region requested information on the travelers passing the Border-crossing. Kurdistan's Security Council broadcasted on Monday footage for a commander of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK). The arrestee revealed that the PKK assassinated a security commander in the Region along with five members of the Peshmerga forces.

