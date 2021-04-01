COVID-19: four fatalities and 120 new cases in NES today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-01T11:25:36+0000

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered four fatalities, 120 new cases and 11 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 22 al-Hasakah, 32 al-Qamishli, 7 Derik, 3 al-Dirbasiyah, 12 Raqqa, 14 al-Tbqa, 3 Rmaylan, 2 Jal Agha, 1 Kobani, 4 Menbej, 10 Deir Ezzor. The total number of cases has reached 10179, including 1318 recoveries and 382 fatalities.

related

At least 700 new cases and 4 fatalities of COVID-19 among healthcare professionals in NES

Date: 2020-12-25 17:09:57

COVID-19: 33 new cases and zero deaths in AANES today

Date: 2021-01-13 10:42:32

Demonstrations in AANES protesting the Turkish control over Afrin

Date: 2021-03-18 15:00:43