Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: eight fatalities and 245 new cases in NES today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-22T10:45:56+0000
COVID-19: eight fatalities and 245 new cases in NES today

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered eight fatalities, 245 new cases, and 12 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 37 in al-Hasakah - 39 in al-Qamishli - 17 in Derik - 9 in al-Dirbasiyah - 1 in Karki Laki - 3 in Jal Agha - 12 in Kobani - 25 in Raqqa - 26 in Deir Ezzor - 60 in al-Tabqa - 4 in Manbij - 1 in Al Shahba - 12 in Roj camp.

The cumulative count of cases stood at 14681, including 1488 recoveries and 485 fatalities.

related

At least 700 new cases and 4 fatalities of COVID-19 among healthcare professionals in NES

Date: 2020-12-25 17:09:57
At least 700 new cases and 4 fatalities of COVID-19 among healthcare professionals in NES

COVID-19: 33 new cases and zero deaths in AANES today

Date: 2021-01-13 10:42:32
COVID-19: 33 new cases and zero deaths in AANES today

COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-12-09 11:55:52
COVID-19: 287 new cases and 13 fatalities in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Date: 2021-03-14 12:10:14
COVID-19: 55 new confirmed cases and one death in AANES

Covid-19: 443 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-08-19 13:50:45
Covid-19: 443 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: four fatalities and 279 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-04-06 10:54:30
COVID-19: four fatalities and 279 new cases in NES today

COVID-19: 26 fatalities and 605 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-18 11:46:14
COVID-19: 26 fatalities and 605 new cases in Kurdistan today

COVID-19: 309 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-07-29 18:00:40
COVID-19: 309 new cases in Kurdistan today