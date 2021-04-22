COVID-19: eight fatalities and 245 new cases in NES today

Shafaq News / The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria registered eight fatalities, 245 new cases, and 12 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The newly diagnosed cases were distributed as follows: 37 in al-Hasakah - 39 in al-Qamishli - 17 in Derik - 9 in al-Dirbasiyah - 1 in Karki Laki - 3 in Jal Agha - 12 in Kobani - 25 in Raqqa - 26 in Deir Ezzor - 60 in al-Tabqa - 4 in Manbij - 1 in Al Shahba - 12 in Roj camp.

The cumulative count of cases stood at 14681, including 1488 recoveries and 485 fatalities.