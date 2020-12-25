At least 700 new cases and 4 fatalities of COVID-19 among healthcare professionals in NES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-25T17:09:57+0000

Shafaq News / 700 new cases and four fatalities at least were registered among healthcare professionals in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, according to the Kurdish Red Crescent. The cases were registered in the cities of Qamishli, Deir Ezzor, Kobani, and Tabqa. The statement added that the cases among healthcare professionals at the beginning of the outbreak of the virus were 17% of the total number of cases, "which is a high number compared to the highest globally acceptable rate, but thanks to the prevention measures that have been imposed, the percentage today among medical personnel has decreased to 9%." The statement pointed out that the Kurdish Red Crescent has doubled the number of healthcare professionals by 35% by activating emergency teams responsible for conducting tests, a special team for operations and follow-ups, and medical teams working in hospitals and centers for treating COVID-19 patients.

related

WHO is optimistic about Kurdistan's capacity to control COVID-19 and promises to provide the vaccine

Date: 2020-11-24 11:52:15

Kurdistan's MoH warns of COVID-19 case-count surge

Date: 2020-10-22 08:38:57

Covid-19: more than 600 recoveries in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-20 12:23:37

COVID-19: 29 fatalities and 1170 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-12 14:00:50

COVID-19: 24 deaths and 589 new cases in Kurdistan region today

Date: 2020-10-11 13:51:24

COVID-19: 21 fatalities and 574 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-09-06 10:25:45

Covid-19: more than 400 new cases in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-11-30 11:51:39

COVID-19: 1285 new case and 18 fatalities in Kurdistan today

Date: 2020-10-29 12:26:16