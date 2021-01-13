COVID-19: 33 new cases and zero deaths in AANES today

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-13T10:42:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered 33 new COVID-19 cases. The co-chairman of Health Authority in AANES, Juan Mustafa, said that 33 cases and seven recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8,285 and 1,170, respectively. Mustafa added, "No new deaths were recorded." The death toll from the complications of the virus stood at 284.

