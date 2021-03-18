Demonstrations in AANES protesting the Turkish control over Afrin

Shafaq News/ Thousands marched the streets of major cities in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) on Thursday, the third anniversary marking the Turkish occupation of the Kurdish city of Afrin.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrations protesting the Turkish control over Afrin rattled the cities of Qamishli, al-Hasakah, al-Dirbasiya, Amoda, Derik, Kobani, Tal Tamr, and al-Shahbaa in AANES.

Nazli, who is an internally displaced citizen from Afrin, participated in the demonstration in Qamishli today, "the Turkish occupation displaced the majority of the residents of Afrin and its countryside. Today, most of us reside outside Afrin, while some displaced people are still in al-Shahbaa."

"The violations committed by the factions [loyal to Turkey] continue: kidnappings, killings, confiscation of property and land, torture.."

Rasho denounced what she described as "international silence in regards of the horrific violations and crimes committed in Afrin and other areas controlled by the Turkish-backed factions."

Turkey’s military and its Syrian rebel allies took complete control of northwest Syria’s Afrin after an eight-week-long campaign named "Olive Branch" on March 18, 2018.