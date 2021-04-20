Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

COVID-19: +200 new confirmed cases and seven deaths in AANES

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-20T08:54:42+0000
COVID-19: +200 new confirmed cases and seven deaths in AANES

Shafaq News/ The Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) registered, on Sunday, 232 new COVID-19 cases. 

In a press release, Dr. Joan Mustafa, the co-chair of the Health Authority in AANES, said that the authority registered twelve recoveries and seven deaths from the complications of the virus in the past 24-hours.

According to Mustafa, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in AANES logged into 14,281 confirmed cases, including 469 deaths and 1456 recoveries.

related

COVID-19: four fatalities and 120 new cases in NES today

Date: 2021-04-01 11:25:36
COVID-19: four fatalities and 120 new cases in NES today

Asayish arrest seven over ties to killing an Iraqi refugee in al-Hol camp

Date: 2021-04-20 11:22:05
Asayish arrest seven over ties to killing an Iraqi refugee in al-Hol camp

At least 700 new cases and 4 fatalities of COVID-19 among healthcare professionals in NES

Date: 2020-12-25 17:09:57
At least 700 new cases and 4 fatalities of COVID-19 among healthcare professionals in NES

COVID-19: 33 new cases and zero deaths in AANES today

Date: 2021-01-13 10:42:32
COVID-19: 33 new cases and zero deaths in AANES today

Demonstrations in AANES protesting the Turkish control over Afrin

Date: 2021-03-18 15:00:43
Demonstrations in AANES protesting the Turkish control over Afrin