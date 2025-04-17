Reviving Kurdistan’s history: Duhok begins restoration of key sites

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region's Duhok Antiquities Directorate has begun restoration work on six historic sites in the northern Al-Amadiya district, a local official said on Thursday.

In cooperation with the French organization Expertise France and local authorities in Duhok province, the effort targets prominent landmarks including the Quban School, the Princes’ Cemetery, the Great Mosque of Amadiya/Amedi (Al-Amadiya), the shrine of Pir Khazan, Serijki Valley, and the Chaldean Church, according to Bex Breefkani, Head of the Directorate.

“These sites are integral to the historical and cultural identity of the Region,” Breefkani told Shafaq News, noting their deep significance to the city’s heritage.

As part of the initiative, the directorate has launched a one-week training program for residents, aimed at building technical skills in stonework and preservation methods. The course is supervised by restoration engineers specialized in heritage conservation.