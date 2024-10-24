Restoration efforts bring hope to Mosul’s iconic al-Hadba Minaret

Shafaq News/ As part of ongoing efforts to restore Mosul’s cultural and historical heritage, al-Hadba Minaret—a symbol of the city’s resilience—is steadily being rebuilt after its destruction by ISIS in 2017.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent has documented the restoration progress, showcasing the remarkable recovery taking place in the heart of the city.

The visual documentation offers a glimpse of Mosul’s Old City, including the historic al-Nuri Mosque, where reconstruction work is in full swing—symbolizing the revival of life in this ancient and culturally rich area.

Recently, the people of Mosul celebrated a significant milestone in the restoration of al-Hadba Minaret, with the structure reaching 43 meters of its original 51-meter height. This progress was marked during a seminar titled "The Return of al-Hadba," organized by the Mosul Spirit Revival Initiative’s community center. Local officials attended the event to discuss the latest updates on the restoration project, which is being carried out by local Iraqi hands.

Despite some delays in previous months, the restoration work at al-Nuri Mosque and its iconic minaret is now progressing steadily. The reconstruction project is being led by UNESCO and is funded by the United Arab Emirates.

UNESCO has reported that 80% of the work on al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba Minaret has been completed, with the project expected to be fully finished by next year.

Al-Nuri Mosque is one of Iraq’s most historic mosques, built in 1172 by Nur ad-Din Zangi on the western bank of Mosul. The area surrounding the mosque, known as "al-Jami' al-Kabir," holds deep historical significance, with al-Nuri being the second mosque built in Mosul after the Umayyad Mosque. The mosque has undergone several renovations, the most recent being in 1944.

In June 2014, the mosque’s pulpit became infamous as the site where ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared his so-called caliphate. However, in June 2017, as Iraqi forces advanced to liberate the area, ISIS destroyed al-Hadba Minaret.

Local officials emphasize that the ongoing reconstruction in Mosul is a testament to the city’s resilience and determination to recover from past turmoil, reaffirming the spirit of its people in restoring their cultural and historical heritage.