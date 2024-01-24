Turkish drone targets PKK-affiliated vehicle in Duhok, Iraq

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Wednesday that a Turkish drone targeted a vehicle affiliated with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in the village of Mazi, within the Amediyah district north of Duhok.

The source added that the vehicle had been parked in the area since morning and was completely destroyed in the evening without knowing the losses resulting from the incident.

Notably, this is the third vehicle targeted within a week in the same area.