Iraq restores historic Ottoman khan

Shafaq News/ Iraq has launched a restoration project for Khan al-Iskandariya, a 16th-century Ottoman-era caravanserai in northern Babylon, part of efforts to preserve national heritage and promote tourism.

Khan al-Iskandariya, once a vital stop for trade caravans and pilgrims en route to Karbala and Najaf, features a rare design of overlapping forts and multiple domes. The building has remained unused since the 1950s, contributing to its deterioration.

The Babylon Antiquities Inspectorate is overseeing the rehabilitation, divided into three phases, the first—funded by the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage—focusing on clearing rubble, removing invasive vegetation, reinforcing damaged domes and walls, and building a protective outer barrier.

The second phase, currently underway and financed by the Babylon Governorate through Iraq’s post-ISIS recovery plan, targets the western section known as Khan al-Waqf. This stage includes structural repairs, groundwater mitigation, reconstruction of damaged arches and ceilings, and installation of lighting and walkways.

“We’re restoring the khan using traditional materials that match its original character,” Salman Ahmed, head of the restoration committee, told Shafaq News. “Our objective goes beyond preservation—this is about creating a cultural and tourist hub for both locals and visitors.”