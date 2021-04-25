Qamishli Tribal dignitaries demand addressing NDF's offenses

Shafaq News/ The Tribal dignitaries and Sheikhs in Al-Jazeera called for curbing the deeds of the National Defense Forces (NDF) militias, imposing security and stability in Tay neighborhood in Qamishli, Northeast Syria.

Sheiks said in a press conference held today, Sunday, "NDF in Tay follows external agendas. It is directly linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps."

"NDF also practice drug-dealing, imposing royalties, blackmailing the residents, and lately attacked the checkpoints of the Internal Security Forces," the Sheikhs' spokesperson elaborated.

"Those agendas and instructions are external since these forces follow the commands of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps. These militias aim to undermine security and stability in the region, and assassinate Tribal Sheikhs and figures."

The Sheikhs called" the Internal Security Forces and the Autonomous Administration institutions to preserve the peaceful coexistence, fraternity, address the practices of those militias, impose security and stability in Tay, and strike with steal whoever supports the strife plots in the region."

Regional Kurdish security forces and the pro-Syrian government NDF forces have declared a ceasefire in Qamishli in northeastern Syria amid negotiations between the Syrian Government and the Democratic Syrian Forces (SDF) under Russian auspices.

Clashes erupted between NDF and the Asayish in Tay neighborhood, a stronghold of the NDF, since last Tuesday.