Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will arrive in Antalya, Turkiye, on Tuesday evening at the official invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In a statement, the Kurdistan Region Presidency confirmed that Barzani will attend the two-day Leaders' Summit, beginning Wednesday, as part of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

COP31 opened in Antalya on November 9, bringing together representatives from nearly 200 countries to discuss climate finance, clean energy, emissions reductions, and adaptation measures. The conference, which runs through November 20, aims to turn climate commitments into concrete action, with UN Climate Change chief Simon Stiell urging countries to “supercharge solutions.”