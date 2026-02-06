President Barzani marks 2023 quake, reaffirms ties with Turkiye

Shafaq News- Erbil

On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani commemorated the third anniversary of the 2023 earthquake in Turkiye, expressing solidarity with the victims and all those affected by the disaster.

In a post on X, Barzani commended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government for “their leadership and dedication to the reconstruction of the affected areas.”

Barzani also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the historic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkiye, stressing the importance of continued cooperation to build a better future for both peoples.

This is a breaking story...