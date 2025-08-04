President Barzani hails BCF’s 20 years of service
Shafaq News – Erbil
On Monday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) on its 20th anniversary.
According to the Kurdish Presidency, Barzani said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the foundation’s leadership, administrators, and staff. I deeply value their dedication and the humanitarian and charitable services they have provided, and I wish them continued success.”
He added that the foundation’s work “has set a remarkable example of compassion and philanthropy, embodying the highest human values and earning it broad respect and admiration.”
