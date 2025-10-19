New election rules govern IDP camps in Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Erbil

Candidates visiting internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the Kurdistan Region will no longer be allowed to bring armed escorts, according to new regulations set by the Kurdish Interior Ministry.

The ministry said in a statement that the rules aim to preserve security and prevent any form of coercion or intimidation during campaign activities ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections.

Under the new directives, campaign materials are restricted to small-scale items such as flyers and personal cards, while banners and large posters are discouraged. Campaigning must take place only during daylight hours to avoid disrupting camp residents’ daily routines.

The ministry also required that any aid or donations provided by candidates be distributed exclusively through camp administrations to ensure transparency and equal treatment for all residents.

Dayan Jafar, head of Duhok’s Migration and Displacement Department, confirmed that local administrations will fully implement the directives, noting that authorities will monitor campaign activities, document violations, and refer cases to the relevant legal bodies.

Iraq is completing preparations for the November 11 parliamentary elections, with nearly 21 million citizens expected to vote. In the Kurdistan Region, around 631,000 IDPs live in camps, of whom more than 100,000 are eligible to cast ballots, according to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC).

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know