National Day of Prayer: Leader Barzani urges unity anchored in compassion

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s unwavering commitment to religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking at the National Day of Prayer ceremony in Erbil, the Region’s capital, themed Toward Unity in Faith, Barzani reflected on the shared suffering of Iraq’s diverse communities during past eras of repression—from the Baathist regime to the ISIS onslaught. “Oppressors burned villages whether they were Muslim, Christian, or Yazidi,” he noted, emphasizing that Peshmerga forces stood in defense of all, without distinction.

He described the gathering as a meaningful expression of the Region’s inclusive identity, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect. “All religions that believe in the oneness of God and seek the truth must be respected.”

The Kurdish leader called for unity anchored in compassion and shared humanity. “Through love and acceptance, we can live together,” he affirmed, wishing peace and stability for both the region and the world.

Barzani also extended condolences over the recent passing of Pope Francis, expressing solidarity with “all who cherish humanity.”