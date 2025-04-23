Kurdistan’s Erbil celebrates unity: First National Day of Prayer kicks off

Shafaq News/ Erbil kicked off the Kurdistan Region’s first-ever National Day of Prayer on Wednesday, bringing together global religious leaders, diplomats, and political figures in a powerful display of unity.

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, President Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani are attending the opening ceremony, joined by clerics from various religions and sects, European lawmakers, foreign diplomats, and cultural figures.

Through collective prayer, participants will voice support for human fraternity and shared values.

Running from April 22 to 25 under the theme Toward Unity in Faith, the event marks “a bold initiative to celebrate peaceful coexistence among the Region’s diverse communities,” according to a statement from the province.

The Kurdistan Region, known for its rich religious tapestry, is home not only to Muslims—both Sunni and Shiite—but also to Yazidis, Mandaeans, Kaka’is, Baha’is, and Zoroastrians. Its history includes centuries-old Jewish and Christian communities.