National Day of Prayer: Iraq’s Cardinal Sako urges modern laws

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church in Iraq and worldwide, called for legislative reform and stronger national unity to address internal challenges and rising regional instability.

Speaking at the National Day of Prayer ceremony in Erbil, Kurdistan Region’s capital, themed Toward Unity in Faith, Sako praised the Region for sheltering thousands displaced by ISIS during the group’s 2014 offensive, which seized nearly a third of the country.

Sako underscored that true sovereignty rests on democracy, the rule of law, and the strength of institutions, criticizing Iraq’s dependence on archaic laws. “We still operate under legislation from the Ottoman era,” he remarked, urging lawmakers to adopt modern frameworks that reflect current realities and uphold equality and justice.

Rejecting the misuse of religion for political or economic purposes, he declared, “Divine religions do not support extremism,” calling for revising religious curricula to promote moderation.

“Fundamentalism distorts the essence of faith.”

Turning to regional crises, including the Gaza war and the rise of radical ideologies, the Cardinal urged inclusive dialogue and collective action to foster peace and coexistence.