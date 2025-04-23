President Barzani: Kurdistan a model for peaceful coexistence

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday hailed religious diversity as a cornerstone of peaceful coexistence in the autonomous region.

Speaking at the National Day of Prayer’s opening ceremony under the banner "Toward Unity in Faith" in Erbil, Barzani said the Kurdistan Region has cultivated a unique tradition of tolerance and acceptance that sets it apart. "The culture of coexistence and accepting the other has become a model to follow in Kurdistan," he told attendees, who included religious leaders, officials, and members of civil society.

Barzani underscored the Region's humanitarian role during the war against ISIS, noting that Kurdistan welcomed more than two million internally displaced Iraqis fleeing violence in other parts of the country. "They found refuge here not only in terms of security but also in dignity and respect for their beliefs and identities," he said.

The president expressed hope that the National Day of Prayer will become an annual tradition that strengthens the values of tolerance and social harmony. “We want this day to help expand the bridges of reassurance within our society…Let it be a voice for those who believe in peace.”