Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, is set to host the first-ever National Day of Prayer from April 23 to 25, 2025, under the theme “Toward Unity in Faith.”

The event will bring together Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, senior officials from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as international dignitaries, including lawmakers and government representatives from the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.