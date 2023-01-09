More than six million tourists visited Iraq's Kurdistan region in 2022

Shafaq News/ More than six million tourists visited the Kurdistan region of Iraq in 2022, the Director-General of Tourism said in a press release on Monday.

According to the press release, 180 thousand attended the new year celebrations in the Kurdistan region this year.

"61 thousand persons visited Erbil, while 64 thousand went to al-Sulaymaniyah. The tourists who visited Duhok this year amounted to 55 thousand," it said.

"Last year, 6,168,000 visited the Kurdistan region," the commission said in a separate statement, "the tourism sector developed by 35 percent in 2022 when compared to 2021."