Leader Barzani commends KIU Secretary-General on re-election, urges political unity in Kurdistan

2024-12-29T20:07:45+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani extended his congratulations to Salahuddin Bahauddin, the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU), on his re-election.

According to a statement, “Barzani conveyed his congratulations via a phone call, celebrating the successful convening of the Kurdistan Islamic Union's conference, the election of new leadership, and Bahauddin's re-election as Secretary-General. Barzani wished him continued success in his role.”

Both leaders emphasized the importance of coordination and unity among political forces and parties in Kurdistan.

