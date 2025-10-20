Leader Barzani calls upcoming elections a chance to reset Iraq’s course

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani stated on Monday that elections remain a "fundamental issue" for the Kurdish people, expressing hope that the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary vote would mark a step toward putting the country "back on the right track."

Speaking at a gathering in Erbil with university professors, writers, journalists, artists, and athletes, Barzani voiced optimism that a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) could be formed ahead of the federal elections, noting there is already a “good agreement” on the new government’s policy agenda.

“It is essential that the outcome of the elections is respected in the allocation of positions so that each party receives its due based on its electoral performance,” he said.

Addressing the issue of oil and the tripartite agreement between the KRG, the government in Baghdad, and international oil companies, Barzani shared hope that the deal would be fully implemented and serve as a foundation for a national oil and gas law and a final resolution to ongoing disputes.