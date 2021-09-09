Report

Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrives in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-09-09T16:27:02+0000
Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The head of the Supreme Security Committee for Elections, Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, Lieutenant-General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari and his accompanying delegation, arrived in Erbil today.

A brief statement by the Joint Operations Media Office said that this visit aims to hold a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior of the Kurdistan Region, to be attended by Minister Rebar Ahmed, the police chiefs of the region's governorates, and other relevant authorities.

The head of the Committee is conducting continuous visits to all governorates of the country to review the progress of the procedures for the upcoming elections' preparations.

