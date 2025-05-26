Leader Barzani calls for order, partnership in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, called for strict adherence to Iraq’s constitution and renewed his support for the principles of partnership, consensus, and balance as cornerstones of the country’s political process.

His remarks came during a meeting at the Salahuddin resort in Erbil with tribal and community leaders from al-Anbar and the Baghdad Belt. The visiting delegation raised proposals focused on governance, equitable representation, and local development, while also commending the Kurdistan Region’s role in hosting displaced families during the ISIS conflict.

Barzani welcomed the dialogue, describing post-2003 political mismanagement and constitutional violations as key sources of Iraq’s instability. He stressed that any durable solution must begin with the restoration of constitutional order and inclusive governance involving all components of Iraqi society.