Kurdistan’s arch-parties reach power-sharing deal

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) reached a preliminary agreement on the distribution of ministerial portfolios in the 10th cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Sources familiar with the negotiations told Shafaq News that the agreement also considered the inclusion of minority communities in the power-sharing formula, with two Regional ministry posts expected to go to Turkmen and Christian representatives.

KDP senior figure Fadhel Basharati confirmed the party will retain both the Kurdish presidency and the KRG premiership.

The PUK is set to retain all ministries it held in the 9th cabinet, plus the Ministries of Reconstruction and Housing, Trade and Industry, and Martyrs and Anfal Affairs, previously assigned to the Gorran Movement and the Socialist Party.

Two Regional ministries—Minority Affairs and Parliamentary & Government Affairs—remain under negotiation, though they are likely to be allocated to minority communities.

The agreement comes as Kurdistan's political scene continues to witness intense talks over the composition of the next government. While the top positions appear settled, negotiations continue over remaining ministerial and administrative posts.